Ahimsa against extinction

Yet the emergence of increasingly capable and potentially self-improving AI is beginning to pose a new regulatory question. The EU AI Act is principally structured around the risks associated with how and where an AI system is used. A future frontier model may require us to think equally about what the model is capable of becoming. A system that begins in a relatively low-risk application could, as its capabilities expand, acquire the ability to perform tasks in increasingly consequential domains. A customer-service AI, for instance, could acquire the ability to identify organisational errors and carry out corrective actions on its own. This illustrates how the speed of AI’s evolution may demand a new model of policymaking, more adaptive than traditional regulatory cycles.