In recent memory, the cinematic image of drought and rain could well be Lagaan (2001). Set in 1893, the film builds to a nailbiting finish: One ball left, five needed. Kachra scrambles a single, then a no-ball is called. Bhuvan swings the next delivery high; captain Andrew Russell backpedals to catch it, only to realise he’s beyond the boundary. Six runs, victory for Bhuvan’s team. On cue, rain breaks over Champaner, the fictional village where the film is set, ending the drought; “teen guna lagaan (three times the land tax)” is waived, and the British cantonment is disbanded.