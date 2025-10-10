Home / Opinion / Columns / Governance, not caste: The investment strategy that keeps CMs in power

Governance, not caste: The investment strategy that keeps CMs in power

Glib talk of caste explains only part of why some chief ministers stay in power for decades

chief ministers, political leaders, politics
premium
Long tenures of chief ministers hinge on effective first-term governance, not just caste politics, with leaders like Nitish Kumar, Jyoti Basu, and Chandrababu Naidu as examples | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Aditi Phadnis
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 10:49 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Why do some chief ministers come to power ruling for decades, while others go home at the end of their term, sometimes never to be heard of again? In other words, what constitutes the political capital of a chief minister? And what gives them a place in history books? 
Caste arbitrage to secure the top state job is passe, as explanations go. Ramakrishna Hegde got the job as chief minister of Karnataka because he was an unthreatening Brahmin in a landscape dominated by the clash of powerful and ambitious Vokkaligas and Lingayats. Jayalalithaa got it despite being a Brahmin in a state like Tamil Nadu, where opposition to Brahminism was a political ideology. This kind of politics can get you one spell in the job. But more than one term depends, almost entirely, on what you’ve done in your first term. 
Take Bihar, where polls have just been announced. Till today, Nitish Kumar and his supporters like to claim he is “Sushasan Babu”, a description he gave to himself in his first full five-year tenure (technically second because he became chief minister for the first time from March 3 to March 10, 2000, but that was only a nominal stint) from 2005 to 2010. He told Business Standard how he found only Remington typewriters and paper strewn on the floor of the chief minister’s secretariat when he entered his office. He wrote out his first order by hand and copied it manually on another piece of paper because there was no carbon. The Economist wrote in 2004: “Bihar … has become a byword for the worst of India: of widespread and inescapable poverty; of corrupt politicians indistinguishable from the mafia dons they patronise; of a caste-ridden social order that has retained the worst feudal cruelties; of terrorist attacks by groups of ‘Naxalite’ Maoists; of chronic misrule that has allowed infrastructure to crumble, the education and health systems to collapse, and law and order to evaporate.” 
Bihar’s turnaround story is too well documented to bear repetition here. But most of the moves in Nitish Kumar’s first term were administrative and caste-neutral: Reviving the state-owned Bihar Bridge Construction Corporation (which eventually posted profit), pushing it to build bridges in a state where floods are routine occurrences.  New schools were built and plans were made to hire 200,000 new teachers with funding from the World Bank. Key medical services like radiological and pathological testing were outsourced to private parties with subsidies for low-income groups. The Bihar State Electricity Board was reorganised with generation and distribution reform. Having got one term, in his second, he consolidated: A scheme offering free bicycles to girls, the recognition that women could be better administrators, and reserving positions for them in running schools …. The net result? His appeal as an administrator continues to strike a chord among voters. Much of this work was done in his first term. 
Jyoti Basu, the longest-serving chief minister of West Bengal, achieved much of what he is remembered for today, between 1977 and 1982. Land reforms and Operation Barga — recording the names of sharecroppers (bargadars), which protected them from eviction from land and ensured they received their rightful share of the crop — brought the Communist Party of India (Marxist), part of the Left Front, to power repeatedly, and Basu was the man whom the bloc trusted the most to lead the government. Land that was above the legal ceiling was also vested in the state and redistributed to landless peasants, creating a natural constituency. As chief minister, he piloted the first decision of his Cabinet: That all political prisoners be set free. A few investments. Decades of power. 
Chandrababu Naidu’s administrative acumen is well known. But people forget some of his crucial social welfare interventions. As far back as 1999, in his first term, he launched the Deepam scheme: Providing gas stoves to women along with one million gas cylinder connections. The World Bank noted that his administration prioritised economic reform, infrastructure, and technology over large-scale welfare populism. While that cost him electoral setbacks, it was also the route for instant brand recall and he’s still there, living to fight another day, 30 years after the launch of his Telugu Desam Party, following the toppling of the government of his father-in-law, N T Rama Rao. 
Glib talk about caste equations can only explain a part of it: But deconstruct successive election victories and somewhere the anchor will be the administration the government provided in its first term. Falter on this front — and you lose.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Why the EU shouldn't bow down to Trump's economic strong-arm politics

Premium

Sequel fatigue hits Bollywood: Familiar stories, fading audiences

Premium

Deregulation is flavour of the season, but caution needed in banking

Premium

To truly transform governance, reforms must ask 'why' certain rules exist

Premium

India & the promise of a green hydrogen future: A frontrunner emerges

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics :Nitish KumarChandrababu Naiduindian politicsBS Opinion

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story