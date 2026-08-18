Governing the AI elephant

This marks a shift for company boards. AI has been treated like a tech project, run by information technology (IT) or digital teams. Now it needs to sit alongside cybersecurity, risk management, and other board-level concerns, and boards need to ask where AI is most critical in their business, and which decisions are being shaped by algorithms. They should understand what data is feeding these systems and how good that data is, and how bias is being caught and fixed. They need to know whether management can explain how a key model is reaching its answers, and how the company is detecting model drift over time. It’s worth asking what the backup plan is if the system fails, how dependent the company is on outside AI vendors, and, importantly, who is responsible when something goes wrong.