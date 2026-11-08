GST needs a consumption-based overhaul, not piecemeal refund reforms

At its October 8 meeting, the GST Council recommended extending inverted-duty refunds under Section 54(3) to input services from November 1, 2026, and including capital-goods ITC in refunds for zero-rated and qualifying inverted-duty supplies from April 1, 2027, subject to apportionment over 60 months. The apportionment applies to refunds, not to credits usable immediately against output tax. It also proposed removing selected restrictions under Section 17(5) and accelerating refunds through automated, risk-based processing. These decisions are in the correct direction and represent a part of the deficiencies identified in our paper.
Yet five-year apportionment introduces an income-type feature into a consumption-type VAT. Established businesses with sufficient output-tax liability (typically brownfield projects) can utilise capital-goods credits immediately, while newly established businesses with little initial output-tax liability (typically greenfield projects) depend on deferred cash refunds. The rule, therefore, discriminates against new enterprises undertaking identical investments. Like depreciation-based relief under an income-type VAT, deferred recovery reduces capital-goods credit in present-value terms, effectively taxing investment.