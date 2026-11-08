GST needs a consumption-based overhaul, not piecemeal refund reforms

The GST Council has incrementally tried to address the refundability of ITC without changing the refund architecture. Cash refunds remain exceptions available in specified circumstances rather than the automatic consequence of negative net tax liability. Consider two businesses producing supplies taxed at 5 per cent and accumulating identical legitimate ITC. One qualifies for a refund because its material inputs attract a higher GST rate; the other does not because its excess credit arises mainly from services taxed at 18 per cent before outward supplies begin. The distinction is fully arbitrary when seen through the lens of economics. Under a consumption VAT, refund entitlement depends on excess legitimate credit, not the composition of inputs — goods, services or capital expenditure.