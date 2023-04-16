Home / Opinion / Columns / India has begun to create its own tech

India has begun to create its own tech

Spacetech is a rising field where young startups are collaborating to develop new types of satellites, while agritech solutions are seeing increasing global investments

Pranjal Sharma
Premium
India has begun to create its own tech

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 7:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Topics :Artificial intelligenceTechnologyG20

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 6:59 PM IST

Also Read

Crisis in multilateralism affecting developing nations most: PM at G20 meet

G20 foreign ministers' meeting today: Schedule, agenda, other details here

LIVE: Blinken asks for 'contact' with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

'US looking forward to support India's G20 presidency': Janet Yellen

G20 foreign ministers' meeting to kick off in Delhi today; all details here

The F word in Indian banking

Unity in futility

A big test for Opposition unity

A manhole cover as an objet d'art

The dark side of AI art

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story