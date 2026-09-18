The TIFF route to the Oscars

The exposure provided by TIFF and the potential pathway to the Oscars is critical to a film like Angh, set in a region and language not even most Indians would be familiar with. Recalling his challenges while making the film, Rio said, “Nagaland has very little filmmaking infrastructure, and as a result, many of our cast and crew members were first-time participants in a film production. On top of that, I probably made things even more difficult for myself by setting the story in the 1960s, deep in the jungles of Nagaland, and choosing to shoot on 16mm film.”