What to expect from the Trump-Xi summit

The competition between the US and China is structural and inherent in their status as number one and number two powers in the world. That will leave space for countries like India to play that rivalry to their own advantage. But one should acknowledge that even a tactical and limited accommodation at the superpower level tends to have more magnified effects on countries down the line. This is why not only India, but even US allies like Japan, South Korea and Australia are deeply concerned about a US-China rapprochement, even if it may be limited in scope. It is telling that on the complaint of President Xi Jinping, Mr Trump had advised the Japanese Prime Minister to avoid “provoking” China by her statements on Taiwan. He did not want his allies and partners to upset his script for better US-China relations. This is proof that something far less than a G2 may be sufficient to alter the geopolitical space in the Indo-Pacific.