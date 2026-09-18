The AI maths crisis

Indeed, this has been an issue since computers started being used for proving mathematical propositions. A simple example of a computer-derived proof that did not advance insight was the famous “Four-colour Problem” (FCP).

In the 1850s, Francis Guthrie looked at a two-dimensional map of the United Kingdom and noticed that no more than four colours were required to colour it. It was definitively proved in the 1970s that indeed, any and every two-dimensional map can be drawn using only four colours. Kenneth Appel and Wolfgang Haken used a computer to colour every possible map, using only four colours. The proof was incontrovertible and accepted. But we still don’t know “why”, and without that understanding, it is hard for human beings to develop further insights into the FCP.