Chindia: Are war and trade related?

Nowadays, India and China are working together to jointly register Xuanzang’s seventh-century travelogue The Great Tang Records, in the Unesco Memory of the World Register. India and China did not fight any major war for 2,500 years until both nations became republics in the middle of the previous century. By 1950, the joint share of the two nations in world gross domestic product had collapsed to single digits from the highs in Aurangzeb’s time. Since 1962, there have been disputes and skirmishes, and they dominate contemporary public mindsets. If the war in 1962 had not happened, would contemporary relations between India and China have developed differently? At least one high-ranking diplomat says “yes”.