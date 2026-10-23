In Nitish Kumar's name and his caste base

This could be one reason why the BJP has made no energetic efforts to break the JD(U) and win over JD(U) leaders as it is trying to do in Maharashtra with the Ajit Pawar group of the ruling coalition in the state. Some JD(U) leaders like Sanjay Jha realise this. But others like Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh), who is a minister in the Union government by virtue of the BJP-JD(U) coalition in the state, feel more comfortable with the BJP. Indeed, Lalan’s presence at a press conference at the BJP headquarters alongside Piyush Goyal earlier this month sparked speculation that merger plans were afoot.