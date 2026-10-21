India's WTO moment is now

Developed countries and EMEs together number about 60 of the WTO’s 166 members. The remaining members are low-income developing countries and least developed countries (LDCs), whose combined share of global trade is no more than 10 per cent. Making a separate category for EMEs is politically sensitive — it risks fragmenting the solidarity of the Global South and weakening its collective leverage, a fragmentation developed countries have long sought to highlight. Aspirational countries need greater flexibilities to meet development objectives while the poorest seek even greater concessions and market access, including from EMEs.

The way forward may be for EMEs to voluntarily forgo some S&DT flexibilities, each according to its level of comfort. If India shows the way, others may follow. India can credibly lead this transition even in the most sensitive areas. In agriculture, it can shift support from Amber to Green Box through decoupled direct benefit transfers in place of price-linked minimum support price-based procurement. Such decoupled income support — not linked to production, prices or factors of production — qualifies as Green Box under Annex 2 of the Agreement on Agriculture and is exempt from reduction commitments. This would ensure benefits reach poor and marginal farmers without leakages.