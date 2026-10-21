Rupee volatility is a signal

The RBI’s stated policy is that it intervenes in the market only to address excess volatility and does not target any level. However, in the present circumstances, it does appear to be chasing other objectives as well, perhaps to prevent the rupee from breaching a certain level. The rupee at 100 against the dollar, for instance, would make headlines and become a political issue. However, for economic policy managers, this number should not matter much. In fact, what should matter is that at the current rate of decline in reserves, the FCNR (B) buffer will quickly disappear. The FCNR (B) mobilisation showed that India can quickly raise significant amounts of foreign funds in a short period of time, but such an option cannot be used again in the near term.