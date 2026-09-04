India has several growth engines

It can be argued that many engines may still be weaker than one extraordinary engine. If AI delivers the productivity revolution its spenders are betting on, America’s concentration will look like conviction, and diversification will look like a failure to pick the winner. Perhaps. But the wager has two parts, and only one is about whether AI works. The other is how much AI the world needs, and at what price. Productivity gains may well arrive and still fall short of justifying either the volume of computing being built or the valuations attached to it. A striking share of the world’s growth and market value now rests on both parts: America through capex, Taiwan and Korea through exports, Japan through equipment and materials, US equities through nearly half the benchmark. When one bet absorbs this much, the question of interest is what remains standing if it disappoints.