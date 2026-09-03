Beyond compliance, the real test

Keeping pace with change: The nature of oversight and assurance must also evolve as financial intermediation evolves. New technologies, greater reliance on third parties, increasingly sophisticated models, and changing business practices are altering both the nature of risks and how they interact.

Boards must remain sufficiently informed to ask the right questions, while assurance functions need the skills, tools and methods to assess these emerging risks effectively.

From hindsight to foresight: Effective oversight and assurance should also be forward-looking. They should not be confined to assessing whether controls have worked in the past but should help the institution anticipate how risks may evolve in the future as business strategies, market conditions and operating environments change. This requires looking ahead, questioning assumptions and considering where vulnerabilities may emerge before they become evident in reported outcomes.