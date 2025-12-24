India's energy jobs boom exposes the myth of AI-led job destruction

Peter Drucker once warned that the real danger in periods of upheaval is not change itself, but the habit of thinking with yesterday’s logic. That warning fits today’s anxiety around artificial intelligence (AI) almost perfectly. AI is routinely described as a job-destroying force. Yet when one looks closely at where the global economy is actually adding jobs, a very different picture emerges — especially in energy.

India sits at the centre of this contradiction. Public debate is increasingly dominated by fears of AI-driven unemployment, even as India’s energy sector is quietly generating work at one of the fastest rates in the world. The World Energy Employment 2025 report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) offers a useful reality check. In 2024, the global energy workforce reached 76 million people, growing 2.2 per cent — nearly twice the pace of overall global employment. More than five million energy jobs have been created since 2019, precisely during the years when AI adoption accelerated across industries.