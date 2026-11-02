India's grid-scale moment

The second step would be to promote demand for non-lithium grid-storage batteries. And it is here that policymakers will need to better understand industry compulsions. No other battery has been around for a long time, and therefore many parameters, degradation rates, lifespans, efficiency levels are not as well understood for new technologies as they are for lithium-ion batteries. Left to itself, the market will tend to prefer the well-known technology to new unknown ones. Recall that the government tried to catalyse India’s renewable energy transition by mandating discoms to purchase renewable energy. A similar mandate, of say a minimum of a quarter of total energy storage using non-lithium storage, would help create early demand for other forms of batteries. This would need to be expanded over time.