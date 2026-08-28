India's Moon race: Now about staying

The real story isn’t China’s individual milestones but the chain connecting them: Robotic exploration, sample return, human spaceflight, a space station, and now plans for a lunar base. India is assembling a similar chain, just earlier in the process. The Nasa invitation could help it move faster without having to build every piece alone.

There is a geopolitical dimension, too. The Moon probably won’t become a battlefield, but whoever builds its early infrastructure will have a say in the standards and practices that shape what follows. The US is building one ecosystem through Artemis; China another. India has joined the Artemis Accords while pursuing its own programme, giving it room to manoeuvre. It doesn’t need to beat China to the Moon or become dependent on the Americans. It needs enough capability and leverage to matter.