India's pharma ambitions are running into a regulatory capacity constraint

Fourth, make regulatory performance measurable. Actual approval timelines should be published by category. Queries should, wherever possible, be consolidated rather than raised sequentially. India should explicitly aim to become a leading destination for Phase-I and early-stage clinical development.

Two decades ago, India and China were far more closely identified with low-cost pharmaceutical manufacturing than with originating globally competitive innovative medicines. Their trajectories have since diverged sharply. India’s innovative pipeline has grown from roughly 270 assets in 2015 to around 450 in 2024, but China has moved to nearly 30 per cent of the global innovation pipeline. India still has an enormous opportunity. The domestic pharmaceutical market is projected to reach around $130 billion by 2030, while the broader bioeconomy has an ambition of reaching $300 billion.