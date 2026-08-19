Tatas and India

The necessity of owning and controlling the supply of hardware has become apparent to all investors and competitors in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry. The makers of advanced chips, and the makers of equipment for producing the chips, have the power to control the industry.

The Tata group was founded and built as an industrial enterprise; not a financial empire. J R D Tata, chairman of the group from 1938 to 1991, said that whenever he had to make a difficult decision, he would ask himself, what will be good for India, and what will be good for the Tatas. If he had a doubt, he would decide in favour of India. In the long run, it would turn out well for the Tatas too, he said. Tata values came first, which included the needs of the country. Stock market valuations were always a subordinate consideration, albeit necessary.