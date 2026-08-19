History as constant exploration: Sumit Sarkar through five books

Sumit’s most renowned, pioneering work is, of course, The Swadeshi Movement in Bengal, 1903-1908. Although covering just five years, it’s an epic. Sumit broke apart the idea that the nationalist movement was shaped by only a few leaders engaged in a debate between extremists and moderates. Instead, he extended the story horizontally, showing how the middle-class leadership was divided into four ways of thinking and action: The liberal moderates, the practitioners of boycott and passive resistance, constructive swadeshi (stressing self-dependence, supported by Tagore) and revolutionary terrorism. But he also took a vertical direction by underlining the importance of the peasantry, especially the rural Muslims, who were alienated by the then unthinking Hindu bias and symbolism of the movement itself.