History as constant exploration: Sumit Sarkar through five books

Many of these facets are evident in his original research and thinking, of which there are many examples. A particularly revealing case is the theme of Time that he takes up in his Writing Social History. Using a buried scandal in an obscure village as the central event, Sumit explores a cluster of issues that is generated by the myth of the Kali Yug (Dark Ages). The latter offers salvation from a world turned upside down by the emerging power of women and the Shudras. Sumit uses this myth to examine the prolific productions of print that reinterpreted the myth to regard the ‘disorderly woman’ as the modern wife while articulating a resentment of the domination by colonial power and its regime of clerical work regulated by clock-time. Sumit explores a new subject that lives in an oscillating mood between activist projects and that of passivity or childlike play, all involving retirement from urban life and its responsibilities. It is through this new subjectivity that Sumit extends his analysis to the upper bhadralok world — a term for the genteel Bengali — associated with the influential spiritual Guru, Ramakrishna Paramhansa. I should add that Sumit in his later period — possibly impacted by both the narrative turn and interest in print culture in historical writing — explores multiple narratives of which the work on popular lower caste tracts in Beyond Nationalist Frames is an excellent example.