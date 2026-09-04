India's tightrope walk on Brics finance

Mr Trump threatened to bomb Iran back to the Stone Age, Cips set a record for transactions in a single day, totalling $180.3 billion, almost double the daily volume of February. This was because more oil producing Gulf countries scaled up their share of yuan settlement, to de-risk from the US dollar. Yuan-denominated settlement accounted for a significant 41 per cent of West Asia crude oil trade with China in March. This trend is likely to continue.

A new development is China’s initiative to build a global network of gold vaults, taking advantage of the trend towards central banks holding larger proportions of their foreign exchange reserves in gold. The value of central bank gold reserves exceeded that of dollar reserves for the first time this year. The first offshore gold delivery vault was launched in Hong Kong last year under an agreement with the Shanghai Gold Exchange, with the Bank of China’s Hong Kong branch as its designated operator. The Shanghai Gold Exchange also launched its two yuan-denominated gold contracts, which can be settled either in gold or through bank transfer. The plan is to set up similar vaults in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Dubai, Riyadh and Moscow.