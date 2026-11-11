India's workplace gender gap persists despite laws and high-profile firsts

The irony of this data is hard to miss. The past three decades have seen more federal laws and regulations enacted to enable corporations to provide a conducive environment for hiring women. From paid maternity benefits (upgraded in 2017) to paternity leave (1999), compulsory provision of crèches (2017), robust laws mandating protection against sexual harassment in the workplace (2013), and mandatory reservation of board seats for women (2014), India leads several advanced economies in this respect (the US, for instance, does not have a federal law guaranteeing paid maternity leave).

These policies have not resulted in a meaningful change in institutional gender balances because they are either not implemented, applied in such a perfunctory fashion as to make them useless in practice, or not tailored to socio-political realities. Maternity benefits and leave are a case in point. Most companies allow for the legal limit of 26 weeks of paid leave. Some more enlightened companies even allow up to 15 days of paternity leave (though there is no legal mandate for this in the private sector). The ILO survey shows that maternity benefits and support measures are rated the most effective initiatives to retain women. Yet, too many Indian organisations expect new mothers to resume the same level of efficiency and productivity as before. Though this is not an unreasonable expectation from the organisation’s point of view, it ignores the reality that the burden of childcare in India remains woman- and mother-centric, and explains why women leave in droves after they have children. In one of the ILO’s case studies, the Indian arm of the French media and advertising giant Havas introduced a successful “Maternity Bounce Back” initiative that helped new mothers manage their return, including part-time and hybrid work options.