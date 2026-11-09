India's video audience is shifting as streaming rewrites viewing habits

Much of this comes on the back of some stellar storytelling. Three of the six most durable franchises mentioned in the report — Mirzapur, The Family Man (Prime Video) and Criminal Justice (JioHotstar) — have built worlds that audiences love to revisit to see the characters they have grown fond of: Kaleen Bhaiya, Madhav Mishra, and Srikant Tiwari. Then, there is Panchayat, a sweet, slow look at village life and politics that continues to charm audiences over four seasons, with a fifth in the offing. Musafir Café, Pritam and Pedro are the other gentler shows that move away from the “edgy” obsession that characterised the first round of growth. This abundance of shows and stories has generated revenue, but largely at the expense of television rather than by creating a significantly larger market.