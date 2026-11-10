Post-1991 reforms left India short on manufacturing, growth and jobs

The other shift came in infrastructure development, with the private sector being promoted as the supplier of electricity, the constructor of roads, and the manager of airports and seaports. Because of this, there was a decline in the share of public-sector investment in infrastructure from around 69 per cent in 1991-92 to 44 per cent in 2023-24.

Did this shift from the public to the private sector accelerate manufacturing growth? The answer regrettably is that it did not do so. The share of manufacturing in gross value added (GVA), at current prices, rose from about 12 per cent in 1950-51 to 18-19 per cent by the mid-1990s, fluctuated a little and stayed at that level till 2010-11. It has since declined steadily to reach 14 per cent by 2024-25. The share of manufacturing in total investment has also fallen from 41 per cent in 2011-12 to 32 per cent in 2023-24. The percentage share of manufacturing in employment remains at 10-11 per cent. Only three Indian companies figure in the list of the top 100 non-US companies by market capitalisation. Frankly, the delicensing done in 1991 has not accelerated the contribution of manufacturing to growth.