India Shining, 20 years on

Twenty years ago, a popular Union government went back to the people, expecting a fresh mandate to govern. The prime minister was clearly the best-loved politician in the country by far, and the Opposition was led by a leader of unknown abilities who had never won an election. The political instincts of the ruling party were unparalleled, and it had won the previous election on a surge of nationalism. The country felt optimistic, and on the cusp of an economic boom. The world was paying attention to India for the first time, and events like Davos seemed devoted to praising the India story. India seemed to be, well, shining.



We all know what happened in 2004: The National Democratic Alliance failed to achieve a workable majority. Most of us in the cities of India were shocked. Multiple analyses have since been written of that loss, and various reasons proffered. The numbers, without any analytical gloss, suggest that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had too few allies that won, and though the party easily outdid the Congress in one-to-one fights in places like Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, it could not make up for the losses of its allies in states like Tamil Nadu and Bihar. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee himself was relatively reticent about what went wrong, but indicated on one or two occasions that it had been hard to hold his coalition together after the BJP began to be seen by some allies as too anti-minority. His colleague L K Advani, meanwhile, argued that it had been simple overconfidence: “India Shining” was a mistake.

Mr Advani’s explanation is the one that has gone down in popular history and the public mind as the real one, whatever its actual truth. The greatest sin in Indian politics, we are often told, is overconfidence.

Is the BJP overconfident in 2024? Internally, the party is confident of improving on its extraordinary showing in 2019, which was itself a startling improvement on its unprecedented majority in 2014. Is it too certain of pulling off three successive miracles?



We can never know for certain how the Indian electorate will vote, of course: This is too diverse and unpredictable a country. I merely offer three reasons why 2024 might be different from 2004, even if the vibes are similar.

First, the Congress is weaker today. In 2004, it still had some giant strongholds — undivided Andhra Pradesh, for one, under Y S Rajasekhara Reddy could deliver 36 of its 42 seats to the Congress and its allies. It was the dominant partner even in smaller states like Jharkhand, where it won six seats to its ally the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s four. But extended spells out of power are far worse for patronage-based parties like the Congress than for cadre-based parties like the BJP. The party machinery in many parts of the country has simply atrophied. Even if there is rural anger in 2024 — which there supposedly was in 2004 — it is unclear if the Congress retains the ability to harness it and transform it into votes. The BJP was an also-ran in states like Assam in 2004; it is now the dominant force in such places, with the Congress’ local offices simply withering away.