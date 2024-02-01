Interim Budget 2024-2025: From Amrit Kaal to Kartavya Kaal

India’s demographic advantage is steadily increasing, propelling the economy towards the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 through inclusive growth. This progress relies on harnessing the pivotal roles of women and the transformative power of quality health care as significant contributors to the nation’s development.

In the ongoing phase of transformation, from Amrit Kaal to Kartavya Kaal, health care stands as a foundational element. A strategic focus on health care initiatives, including the establishment of additional medical colleges and improved connectivity, not only enhances accessibility to health care but also serves as a catalyst for employment and economic expansion.



Historical patterns suggest that most developed nations made health care a core pillar of their gross domestic product and economy. For instance, Singapore’s health care system is the most efficient in the world; it also boasts the second-best health care performance globally. The country also has the fourth-highest life expectancy at birth worldwide.

The Interim Budget reflects a strong commitment to developing smart, accessible, and high-quality health care, emphasising the crucial role of women’s health and well-being in this forward-looking phase.

This holistic approach not only strengthens women’s health but also contributes to macroeconomic well-being, aligning with the essential needs of our society in the times ahead.



From the integration of various schemes under maternal and child health care into a comprehensive program to ensuring broader coverage for all Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) and anganwadi workers, the measures mark a significant step forward, promoting synergy in implementation.

The Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 initiatives will expedite the upgrade of anganwadi centres, enhancing nutrition delivery and early childhood care. The newly designed U-WIN platform, coupled with intensified efforts from Mission Indradhanush, aims to streamline immunisation management.

Furthermore, the government’s commitment to cervical cancer prevention is evident in the encouragement of vaccination for girls aged nine to 14 years.



Enhancing the commitment to fortify India’s resilient health care system, the government aims to create additional medical colleges through the optimisation of current hospital facilities. The establishment of a specialised committee to tackle key issues and offer recommendations will accelerate this mission, bolstering the capacity to drive transformative changes.

The role of India’s private health care sector has gained prominence and trust on the global map, showcasing the potential for growth and impact.

A well-supported health care sector not only enhances treatment options but also plays a pivotal role in job creation, not just within the health care industry but also in ancillary sectors.



In the past decade, we have witnessed a phenomenal surge in medical tourists and how India has progressed to be one of the most trusted destinations for people from over 150 countries, for a wide spectrum of medical procedures and treatments.

Propositions on enhancing connectivity will enable improved health care accessibility across the nation. This development holds immense promise for domestic and international patients seeking diverse medical treatments, as it not only reduces travel time but also expands options for medical facilities.

With the number of airports doubling to 149 over the past decade, coupled with the addition of 570 new routes serving 13 million passengers, healthcare seekers now have improved accessibility to medical treatments.