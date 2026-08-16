Regular to direct plan switch: Is a tax levy justified for investors?

The puzzle deepened when Ramesh looked at his other retained scheme, which showed a loss. Just by switching from regular to direct, he could book that as a tax loss. So, the rule can trigger tax on a gain and also allow a loss to be booked without exiting the investment. That shows how artificial the tax event is.

To understand his confusion, think of a mutual fund scheme as a single jar with two compartments — regular and direct. Both compartments hold the same shares, bonds and other investments, managed by the same fund manager. Both also bear the same fund management expenses. The only difference is that the regular compartment pays out a little more every day as distributor commission. So, if a specific amount is invested in each, on the same day, the direct compartment will always end up with a higher return. It simply isn't paying that daily commission.