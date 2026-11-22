Semiconductor chips are becoming as critical to our survival as electricity. From home appliances to industrial machines to mobility, the semiconductor is the heart pumping intelligence into industry’s veins.

The war over chips has exploded with the Nvidia crisis. Even as the story captures global attention, the question of manufacturing, selling and controlling chips has become a top priority for governments.

The US and China are locked in a complex struggle to maintain their autonomy despite their interdependence in chip manufacturing and usage. Both countries want to control not only the export of chips, but also how they are used — via telemetry.

Telemetry in semiconductor chips refers to the built-in capability of a chip to measure, monitor and report its own operating conditions and performance in real time. It has become a critical feature in modern processors, artificial intelligence (AI) accelerators, networking chips and automotive semiconductors. Chips are so complex that they cannot be managed efficiently without continuous visibility into their behaviour.

As chipmakers can remotely shut down semiconductors through these tracking systems, the prospect of a hardware “kill switch” has created a new risk for national technological sovereignty.

Telemetry has a superpower, too: It can be used to kill a semiconductor remotely. It can shut down a chip automatically or trigger a controlled shutdown of the host system when certain conditions are detected.

Telemetry alone does not shut down a chip. Instead, it provides the data that a security policy, management controller or firmware function uses to decide whether a shutdown or restriction should occur. For example, if on-chip sensors detect that temperatures have exceeded a safe operating limit, the chip can initiate an emergency shutdown to prevent permanent damage.