Home / Opinion / Columns / Letters to shareholders

Letters to shareholders

Investors eagerly anticipate the annual letters from companies for insights into industry trends, and the economy. Will Indian leaders focus on their company or look beyond this meeting this season?

Amit Tandon
Premium
Letters to shareholders

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 11:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Warren Buffett has been publishing his annual letter to shareholders for more than half a century. It’s a must-read for investors, who pore over each letter expecting to decode and translate his insights into exceptional performance for themselves. I also believe these letters are enjoyable to read because they combine optimism with self-deprecation and self-criticism.
There are a few other letters that are studiously read, maybe not with the same concentration as that of Mr Buffett but deserve focus. 
The most cited of these is that of Larry Fink, chairman of Blackrock, the world’s largest asset manager. For the past 10 years, he has been sending out two letters. One is to his shareholders and another to the CEOs of the companies in which BlackRock invests, as a fiduciary on behalf of its clients. The letter lays out Mr Fink’s — and Blackrock’s — expectations for how these businesses are managed. 

Topics :Warren BuffettBlackRock

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 11:00 PM IST

Also Read

How can Indian firms become strong?

A G20 opportunity for millets

DGFT should make good notable omissions

Death by 'encounter': The rise of 'penal populism'

An updated perspective on India

In US, the climate briefly turns on ESG

When shareholders don't buy the numbers

Defending against cyber threats

Activist investors: Pushing for change, quietly

Say on pay: Is your company's CEO worth it?

An updated perspective on India

Death by 'encounter': The rise of 'penal populism'

DGFT should make good notable omissions

A G20 opportunity for millets

How can Indian firms become strong?

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story