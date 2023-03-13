In US, the climate briefly turns on ESG

Politicians seldom debate market and investment policies. True, they question the influence the ruling dispensation has had on investment decisions — and have done so since the Hari Mundhra scandal in 1957, or when they smell blood, like with Harshad Mehta, Ketan Parekh, and Hindenburg, compelling regulators to review market mechanisms. Occasionally, they may debate something like the old pension scheme versus the new, but since this is mainly about pension benefits of retired government servants it really is not a real “debate”. But for the most, political parties steer clear of questions like whether we should shift to a T+2 or a T+1 settlement cycle or what constitutes a large-cap stock.

