Can your refrigerator be hacked?

Many more unnoticed hacks are occurring across millions of connected devices. Industry data indicates that the threat environment is worsening. Research from Bitdefender and NETGEAR found that the average connected household experienced approximately 29 cyberattacks per day in 2025, with attacks increasingly targeting consumer electronics such as smart TVs, streaming devices, cameras, and other connected appliances. The study observed billions of attack attempts across millions of households, highlighting how smart home devices have become routine targets for automated cybercriminal activity. Smart appliances can enable indirect surveillance. A connected refrigerator, thermostat, smart lighting system, or washing machine may reveal occupancy patterns, sleep schedules, vacation periods, or daily routines through usage logs. Even without accessing cameras or microphones, an attacker who obtains this data may be able to determine when people are home, asleep, or away.