3. Respect the scale of cross-border flows. The Indian economy is very big, and the money moving across the border is now vast. In 2025-26, gross flows on the current account were $2.18 trillion, while gross private flows on the capital and financial account were $3.21 trillion. Thus, over $5.39 trillion comes in and goes out of India every year. Every dollar out of this is in the command of self-interested and intelligent people who are watching the landscape and trying to earn a profit from currency speculation when opportunities present themselves. When currency speculation through financial instruments becomes difficult, this activity goes into the behaviour of foreign direct investment (FDI), imports, exports, and remittances. The adjustment that is prevented on the exchange rate is concentrated in domestic asset prices.