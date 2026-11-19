The Securities Markets Code offers an opportunity to correct this deficiency. Instead of relying on a patchwork of circulars and exchange procedures, the law should expressly confer a clearly bounded power on MIIs to impose monetary penalties. The exercise of quasi-judicial powers by MIIs should be subject to procedural and institutional safeguards comparable to those applicable to Sebi. Those who judge others are themselves bound by rules that leave little room for “bona fide” errors. The writer is a former whole-time member of Sebi and former chairperson of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India