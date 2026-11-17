What Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present on February 1, 2027, will be her ninth consecutive Union Budget (excluding one interim Budget). Quite apart from the fact that the 2027-28 Budget will make Ms Sitharaman the finance minister to have produced the most Union Budgets, it will also present perhaps her biggest challenge: Maintaining fiscal prudence while propping up the growth engine to benefit all sections of society. Concerns over demand and investments have become as important as the challenges arising from jobs and wages. Official numbers on unemployment show a marginal decline, along with an increase in the labour force participation rate, but real wages have either stagnated or even fallen for a large number of workers in the last decade. External sector problems look a little more manageable with the recent decline in international crude-oil prices, but a widening trade deficit in merchandise goods reflects weaknesses afflicting manufacturing and exporting firms, particularly those in the medium and small sector.