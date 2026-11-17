“If not, why not” works like comply or explain, but differs in emphasis. “Comply or explain” makes compliance the default, so an explanation can read like an excuse. “If not, why not” treats not adopting a recommendation as a decision the board is entitled to make. The Australian Securities Exchange’s principles state that a board that considers a recommendation unsuited to its circumstances is entitled not to adopt it. Companies must give their reasons and say what they do instead. That pushes them to show a different route to the same goal, not just a gap. The approach has lasted two decades, and the draft fifth edition of the principles keeps it.