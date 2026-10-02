The birth of the G2?

After all, Mr Trump is not an ideologue. He has no deep distrust of the system put into place by the Chinese Communist Party at home, one which it is now exporting to the world. All he respects is success, particularly success that involves building things — and by those standards the CCP is worthy of admiration.

Thus, he will see Mr Xi as someone doing exactly what he himself would like to do for the US — creating a mercantile trading system that exploits its partners; enforcing asymmetric economic relationships on the world; and controlling and directing the private sector. To borrow a metaphor used by one keen observer of the US-China relationship, Mr Trump sees both Presidents as mafia dons, and the state dinner as the sort of carefully choreographed “sit-down” that was a staple of old-fashioned gangster movies. The American President has already demonstrated his leverage, by threatening tariffs; the Chinese President has shown his, by introducing rare-earth restrictions; and now they can sit down and talk to each other, conscious that they can hurt each other but that they have chosen not to.