The search for durable capital

Foreign portfolio investment (FPI) equity outflows were about $19 billion in calendar 2025 and have been about $25 billion so far in 2026, including $13 billion in March 2026 alone. Net foreign direct investment (FDI) was meagre at around $0.4 billion in 2024-25 due to large repatriations and outward FDI. The rupee depreciated to a new all-time low of near ₹97 per dollar in May 2026 and remained under pressure thereafter.

Therefore, while forex reserves mobilised under the FCNR(B) window have provided a huge comfort, there is a need to address long-term concerns without further loss of time. India has run an average current account deficit of 1.9 per cent of GDP in the last 20 years and in a business-as-usual scenario, the CAD is expected to be around 2 per cent of GDP in the next few years. Financing a CAD of 2 per cent year after year needs durable sources, preferably non-debt creating, unlike the FCNR(B) deposit special facility, which is lumpy and very expensive.