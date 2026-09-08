Get real on spending

To be sure, meeting the fiscal deficit target is a desirable goal. However, the underspending of allocated resources for many important schemes is a cause for concern, which if not addressed may well neutralise the larger gains from fiscal consolidation. One, in the event of underspending, it is reasonable to doubt if the schemes, for which the government had earmarked its scarce resources, were designed appropriately. Two, an associated question is whether the government was correctly focused or misguided in allocating money for these schemes. Three, even after assuming that the schemes were designed properly and they needed the allocated resources, it is possible that the absorptive capacity of the ministry or the agency expected to spend that money was poor. The absence of absorptive capacity could also mean that the ministry or the agency had not put in place the foolproof processes for spending those resources without raising the eyebrows of the government’s apex auditing and investigative agencies.