Private capital helped build India's early infrastructure, can do so again

Electricity followed a similar city-by-city script. Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) lit its first lamps in 1897 under a 21-year licence covering just 5.64 square miles. Tata’s hydroelectric venture, incorporated in 1910, also ran India’s earliest long-distance bulk-power transmission, wheeling power from Khopoli, in the Western Ghats, to Bombay’s textile mills. Ahmedabad followed. The Ahmedabad Electricity Company was floated in 1913 by Bombay-based managing agency Killick, Nixon & Co, with textile baron Ambalal Sarabhai on its board. Then Surat happened in 1920. The Asansol-Raniganj coal belt got its own private power utility in 1919, when Andrew Yule, a British managing agency, set up Dishergarh Power Supply Company to power its collieries. The managing agencies, in short, were, in a way, India’s first private infrastructure entrepreneurs.