Private capital helped build India's early infrastructure, can do so again

If the railways showed what private capital could do on a national scale, tramways showed what could be done at city level. Bombay’s first tram system was private: A company licensed under a Bombay Presidency law in 1874 to ply horse-drawn carriages. When it could not fund electrification, a new private company, the Bombay Electric Supply and Tramways Company (BEST), bought it out in 1905 and electrified the network by 1907. The city took it over only in 1947. Calcutta, Madras and Delhi followed with their own municipally licensed tramways between 1880 and 1908, run by private companies under municipal licences. They were built on an exclusive right to operate rather than a sovereign-backed return, along with a buy-back option that the city could exercise.