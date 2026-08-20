Private capital in infra: Binding constraints

The table estimates the extent of private investment desirable in the next half-decade. About ₹57 trillion of private capital is required across the next five years — that is, about ₹11.4 trillion annually. Assuming that the implementation cycle of an infra project is four years, we need a “shovel-ready” pipeline of roughly ₹11.4 trillion × 4 = ₹45.6 trillion for the next half-decade in the here-and-now. Are there this many “shovel-ready” projects currently in the pipeline? Certainly not! It would thus be useful for one of these three institutions (the Ministry of Finance, the NITI Aayog or the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation) to monitor and publish this figure on a half-yearly basis.