Profit and purpose: The ongoing clash

If we look at other philanthropic foundations, most of them were built out of distributed profit, or the stake sale in the commercial arm that formed the corpus, thereby demutualising the commercial and the philanthropic arms. New-age philanthropic organisations like the Gates Foundation, Nilekani Philanthropies, and Azim Premji Foundation have all set up their philanthropic initiatives from the profits that were distributed by the commercial arms or by stake sale. Going forward, that is the only route for the Tatas, irrespective of their resistance to pare the stake and avoid listing. The only other way is to have convergence between the charitable and the commercial arms through common leadership that has the moral authority. Noel Tata could have played the role that Ratan Tata played in his early days at the helm of the Tatas. However, given the changes brought about during Ratan Tata’s time, this convergence looks difficult. With the Shapoorji Pallonji group wanting liquidity, any resistance is only postponing the inevitable.