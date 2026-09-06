Builder to refund buyer for flat without occupancy certificate: Commission

Wasnikar stated that, in view of the builder’s failure to hand over timely legal possession of the flat, he had to continue to reside elsewhere on a leave-and-licence basis, for which he had to pay a monthly licence fee of ₹23,100. He also pointed out that, simultaneously, he was liable to pay equated monthly instalments (EMIs) for the loan taken from HDFC Bank for purchasing the flat, and had already paid about ₹20 lakh for the period after the promised date of possession.