From empty wallets to 24.5 bn transactions

The first chapter starts this way: "It was 8 November 2016, and the day had felt like any other. Barely ten days had passed since Diwali, and India was beginning to emerge from its after-effects. Diwali motivates and excites Indians like no other festival. From lighting oil lamps to setting off colourful fireworks, from buying shiny gifts to wearing new clothes, from scrubbing homes to gorging on sweets, Diwali is an opportunity to indulge in jubilant and boisterous excess… As the day turned to dusk, there was a sudden buzz in the air that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might address the nation later that evening… At 8 pm, the prime minister appeared on national television and cleared his throat." The rest, as they say, is history.