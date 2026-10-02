The familiar 'this time is different'

Mr Page and Mr Zuckerberg were extremely enthusiastic about AI. But Mr Zuckerberg was equally enthusiastic about the other stuff. And that is why Dr Hassabis decided to go with Google’s offer. He figured Mr Zuckerberg didn’t understand that AI would be bigger than any other technology, and that AI would subsume all the other technologies discussed at those meetings. Circa 2026, it is hard indeed to imagine virtual reality or augmented reality systems, or self-driving cars, or 3D printing systems, or any other technology for that matter, which doesn’t have AI in it somewhere.