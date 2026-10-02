What Chinese archives reveal about the 1962 war

Menon reportedly says to Chen Yi that if the India-China boundary problem is not solved before Nehru’s death, it will drag on further. The dispute between the two sides started with the Aksai Road; therefore, resolution of this problem should also begin from this road. We should forget about the past and start drawing a fresh line in the western sector — that is, the relevant territory, including the road and the areas on the two sides of the road, could be drawn as Chinese territory, and in exchange, China can demarcate to India a part of the territory in the eastern sector, which is considered by everybody as Chinese territory.