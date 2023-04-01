Reformative to retributive justice

Two contradictory court judgments this week raise an uncomfortable question: Has the judiciary, from the trial court to the Supreme Court, moved from a reformative institution to a retributive one?

Here’s a proposition for debate: Over the past 15 years or so, our judiciary, from the trial court level up to the Supreme Court (SC) has progressed — if you call it progress — from a reformative institution to a retributive one. We aren’t just basing this on the fact that 2022 was when India’s trial courts awarded 165 death sentences, the most in a single year since 2000. That it took