Regulators will drive the ESG agenda

There are several issues that are likely to be addressed regarding disclosures. The first is how relevant the global ask is. Global disclosures do not always resonate with what is seen as being critical either to Indian companies or to our economy. Asking for a “racial equity audit to identify adverse impacts on non-white stakeholders” and “asking companies in the financial sector to set policies ending or restricting financing fossil fuels” are just two examples. Companies will have no reason to address the first and the second is at odds with our current national priorities.

Turning first to disclosures, Sebi made ESG reporting using the BRSR (business responsibility and sustainability reporting) framework mandatory for the top 1,000 listed companies from FY23 onwards. In FY22, it was voluntary. While companies have just begun reporting, a few issues need addressing.