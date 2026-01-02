Resilience amid the storm: India's arrival as a global power in 2025

The country has climbed to the 38th position among 139 economies in the Global Innovation Index (from 81 in 2015), driven by a vibrant startup ecosystem and a surge in patent filings. Furthermore, Stanford University’s Global AI Vibrancy Tool ranks India third globally for AI competitiveness, behind the US and China. This shift signals India’s definitive transition from being a base for support services to an epicentre of innovation and core business functions for global firms. India’s growing heft in global services value chains promises substantial employment opportunities for its talent, and will fuel a massive middle-class expansion in the coming decade.