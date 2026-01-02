Digvijaya Singh and the Congress' unfinished ideological argument

Before the 2018 state Assembly election, he launched a Narmada Parikrama on foot. Ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, wearing saffron robes he did prayers and rituals at the Pitambara Peeth in Datia. Before that he walked in a 35-km-long Kanwar yatra, starting in Gwarighat and culminating in Kailash Dham in Jabalpur. More than 100,000 people took part in the yatra, and Mr Singh was seen walking barefoot and briefly shouldering a kanwar.

The same Digvijaya Singh, at the Congress plenary session in Burari in 2010, delivered a fire and brimstone speech on “fascist forces” like the RSS and the BJP. “The RSS, in the garb of its nationalist ideology, is targeting Muslims the same way the Nazis targeted the Jews in the 1930s, ” Mr Singh had said. He said the RSS was sowing the seeds of Muslim hatred in the minds of the new generation and “this is the biggest danger for us”. He said the RSS had made its activists enter the bureaucracy and even the army. He asked: “Why did all the people involved in various bombings like Malegaon, Mecca Masjid, Samjhauta Express have links with the RSS”, effectively restarting the debate on Hindu terror.